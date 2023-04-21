What’s Wrong With Chamisa Using “Creator” Talk To Define CCC Loyalty?
21 April 2023
What is wrong with Nelson Chamisa using the term, Creator to define loyalty? The opposition was attacked by some Zimbabweans over nomination forms that require applicants to as a pre requested declare ‘loyalty to the Creator.’
The development comes as Chamisa’s opponents used religion as an ideological core since the 1960s, and the politics of most nations of the world also utilised creation-fixations as organisational pivots.
