ZIMSEC Extends Exam Registration Deadline

Spread the love

PROSPECTIVE candidates who failed to register for the November Ordinary and Advanced level examinations have been given a lifeline after the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) announced that it will open a five-day window for registration next month.

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) told ZBC News this Wednesday that it will open a five-day window to allow prospective candidates who failed to meet the 14 April deadline to register for the November examinations.

The window will be open from the 8th to the 12th of May.

“ZIMSEC has opened up a mop-up window basically for registration. This window is to allow candidates who may have failed to register by the 14th of April 2023, which was the initial deadline and also for candidates to be able to verify their registration details as well as the subjects they would have registered to,” said ZIMSEC Spokesperson Nicky Dhlamini.

“When the school opens they will be able to verify their information. The window is open from the 8th of May to the 12 of May as parents can pay for registration.”

“Currencies which can be used to pay for examination fees are the local Zimbabwean dollar, the US dollar as well as the South African Rand. The rate for Zimbabwean dollar payments will be issued on the 5th of May 2023 and it will be held during that period,” she added.

“Candidates can access registration at centres of their choice and make payments during this period. “

Registration during the window will not attract a late registration fee as has been the case in the past.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...