Crest Breeders International has begun issuing eviction orders to 2 000 families living on the Harare South Saturday Retreat Farm, widely known as Ushehwekunze, despite the Adminsitration Court ruling last year that the farm is now State land, with the company agreeing to the transfer.

Even as far back as 2015, Crest Breeders agreed in a deed of settlement with the then Ministry of Lands and Rural Resettlement to transfer the 1 057ha farm.

But now there are eviction orders being issued which state: “The defendant is in illegal occupation of stand number 60**, Saturday Retreat Estate, Harare. He has not paid the purchase price of US$4 per square metre, but he has unlawfully proceeded to erect illegal structures together with those claiming occupation through him within the plaintiff’s immovable property, thereby disturbing the plaintiff’s undisturbed peaceful possession.”

Last year, the Administrative Court confirmed the Government’s acquisition of Harare South Saturday Retreat Farm following a protracted stand-off that delayed development of the area and gave free reign to land barons who moved in and started selling plots without authority from the Government.

Justice Herbert Mandeya, in a disposition handed over on July 29, endorsed that the Ministry of Lands and Rural Resettlement was the owner of the farm instead of Crest Breeders International after Crest agreed to the transfer to the Government.

This confirmed the deed of settlement signed between the applicant, Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement and respondent Crest Breeders International in 2015.

“The compulsory acquisition of the immovable property being the remaining extent of Saturday Retreat Estate situated in the district of Salisbury measuring 1 057,381 hectares held under deed of transfer 4035/1986 by the respondent (Crest Breeders) be confirmed,” reads part of the deed of settlement.

“The Government of Zimbabwe shall sign all such documents, pass all such instruments, give all such instructions and do all things necessary to give effect to this deed and the court order sought.”

Churu Constituency aspiring legislator Cde Ephraim Fundukwa yesterday said Crest Breeders could not evict people from land owned by the State.

“The papers are very clear that the land belongs to the Government, but for some rogue reasons there are people who are pushing for the eviction of residents,” he said.

“The area has people who were lawfully given offer letters so they have a right to stay. The Government must quickly intervene. Land barons have been a menace in the area, but we say no to land barons.”

Saturday Retreat Consortium leadership composed of members from the 16 cooperatives, including Ushewekunze, Chevhu, Highfield Canaan and Tasimuka, hoped the acquisition will lead to speed implementation of development in the area.-state media

