Caps United Keen To Slaughter Gamecocks

THE 2015 Premier League champions Chicken Inn have a stern test this Sunday when they host log leaders, Caps United who are yet to taste defeat this season.

Harare giants Caps United have had a good start to the 2023 Premier Soccer League season, putting to bed last year’s drama-filled season for the former Cup Kings.

The Green Machine have managed three wins and two draws and are yet to taste defeat this season, a feat which makes their duel with the former 2015 champions, Chicken Inn an interesting one.

“It’s not an easy game especially away from home against a very good side but we take confidence from the way we have been playing and if we manage to replicate that am sure we can come away with a positive result,” noted Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

While the two sides are separated by four points, the Chicken Inn camp is alive to the fact that they need to dig deep if they entertain any hopes of inflicting the first defeat on Makepekepe.

“So far so good and Caps are a good side. They started well this season. What is important is for us to focus on the game,” said Chicken Inn Head Coach Prince Matore.

“A win over Caps United will be a morale booster. We had set a target of winning all our games but look the league is competitive and every team is playing to win.”

Chicken Inn, who have only managed one win and have drawn four times in five matches this season, will be without the services of midfielder, Tafadzwa Kutinyu through injury while their opponents have a clean bill of health.- ZBC News

