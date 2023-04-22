Harare Derby Full Details

The Premier Soccer League – PSL – has confirmed the details for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership’s first installment of the Harare Derby between CAPS and Dynamos.

The encounter will headline the matchday 7 fixtures scheduled for month end.

According to the details released by the PSL, the match will happen at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday 30 April.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Broadcast Details

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) is expected to show the game live. Only subscribers with Zimbabwe accounts will be able to watch the game.

DStv App will deliver a live stream feed but only to the restricted region.

Soccer24 will also bring you live updates of the tie.

Ticket Charges

The ticket charges haven’t been revealed yet but the prices are expected to be increased for the match.- Soccer24 News

