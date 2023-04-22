Man Killed For Kicking Plate Of Sadza

Spread the love

ZAKA –Police in Zaka are looking for Tinashe Tarwa (27), who allegedly killed a bar patron for kicking a plate of sadza a minor was eating.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He said Tarwa of Mushayavanhu Village allegedly stabbed Tawanda Mazorodze (19) of Chivasa Village under Chief Ndanga, once on the left side of the head and once on the right side of the chest.

The incident happened on Saturday around 5 pm at Mandenya Bottle Store at Muregi Business Centre.

Circumstances are that Mazorodze arrived at the bar and laughed at a boy (16) who was eating sadza in the bar.

He allegedly described him as an abnormal eater, and the boy went to eat his sadza outside the bar…

www.masvingomirror.com

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...