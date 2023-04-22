Nduna Donates 22 Cattle To Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent| Chegutu West Dexter Nduna has donated two bulls and 20 heifers to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Nduna donated the cattle to Mnangagwa during the official opening of Muduvuri Pan African Hospital and he also donated others during the commissioning of Zimbabwe Platinum Mines Limited (Zimplats) Mubaira hospital project.

He told reporters after the donation that was a way of thanking the President for developing the agriculture sector and developing the country’s economy.

Nduna has changed the face of Chegutu and is making waves in national politics.

Several motions in the National Assembly, if not more than one third of the most important ones, are attributed to Nduna.

For instance, it was him who introduced the motion for school feeding programme advocacy which has since been rolled out throughout the country.

The motion to spruce up the liberation war shrines in and outside Zimbabwe was also brought up for debate by the Chegutu West legislator.

The Special Economic Zones motion that caused the establishment of the bill and Act on the SEZs was also brought up in the National Assembly by him.

Other motions he moved include one which saw more than 3 000 artisanal miners being released on amnesty in 2016 as well as the call for the repeal of the Mines and Mineral Act, which Act is now on second reading.

The recently elected central committee member was also the brains behind the motion calling for the establishment of the exploration of the country’s resources and the quantification of minerals.

