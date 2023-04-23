CCC Youth Leader Calls For Protests Against Mnangagwa Regime

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC Youth Taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has challenged young people to protest at rampant looting of gold by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

In a hard-hitting statement, Sarkozy accused Mr Mnangagwa of reversing the gains of the liberation struggle.

See Chuma’s statement below …

Mnangagwa Reversing Gains Of Independence

18/04/2023

As the country mark 43 years after independence, we take a look at how successive ZANU PF governments have left a trail destruction on the country’s economy, politics and social fabric.

From Robert Mugabe to Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has gone from bad to worse.

The current ZANU PF leader has inflicted unimaginable pain to citizens of our motherland. Everywhere you look it is Economic Disaster.

Since announcing his fascist government through the gun on 01 August 2018, Mnangagwa has gone on to create a totalitarian state run by mafias.

It is sad that 43 years after independence we have a dictator who has become a conduit for foreigners to siphon our mineral wealth.

43 years after independence we have local people being evicted from their ancestral lands to pave way for Mnangagwa’s Belarus and Chinese friends.

Mnangagwa is giving back land to whites!

43 years after independence we a government that subvert the will of the people through manipulation of ZEC and electoral fraud.

Isn’t that the liberation war was about one man one vote?

The country cries for a people centred government that will complete the liberation agenda. CCC President Advocate Nelson Chamisa has consistently spoken about completing the liberation agenda where citizens’ fundamental human rights are respected.

Our Independence Day message to Mnangagwa is that he must resign or face popular mass protests because of his role in gold smuggling scandal.

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

CCC YOUTH TASKFORCE SPOKESPERSON

NO! The issue of ZANU PF linked gold smuggling criminals must NEVER die a natural death. If the police do not act, then citizens MUST act. We can't be silent on this one. Our roads, hospitals & schools are in bad state yet they loot gold. No electricity & water. #RiseUpZim pic.twitter.com/CEtY1Pkcei — Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) April 20, 2023

