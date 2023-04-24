Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Weekend Update

PREMIER Soccer League returnees Hwange eased one-nil past a fluid Craneborne Bullets in a league match played at Luveve stadium this Saturday afternoon.

Hwange capitalised on a lapse of concentration by Craneborne Bullets who were unlucky to lose after dominating open play with some enterprising passes.

Two minutes before the breather, it was Brighton Makopa who broke the deadlock to thrust the coal miners in the lead, securing their third win of the season.

Hwange head coach Nation Dube admitted his charges were lucky to bag maximum points after displaying some not so entertaining football in a marathon league.

“It is a win, but if you go by football standards, we are still a long way to go. You can win these first games but get relegated. My boys could not play three or four passes like our opponents. Its three points but still work in progress,” he said.

Craneborne bullets have gone for 540 minutes without registering a win and have drawn twice and lost four times and coach Nesbert Saruchera admits pressure is mounting although he still believes the elusive win will come.

“Going by how we played, I was hoping the win would come today, but I still believe the guys will surely get it right. Even if you are at the top , football is a pressure game,” he noted.

Ten goals were scored in this Saturday‘s Castle Larger Premier Soccer League matches played across the country.

It was galore at Gibbo as Ngezi Platinum pummelled new comers Green Fuel three-two while champions FC Platinum surrendered their early lead to force a one-all stalemate with a visiting Triangle at Mandava stadium.

Highlanders beat Yadah two-nil while the fixture between Black Rhinos and Herentals ended with a nil-all stalemate. – ZBC News

