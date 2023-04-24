Mnangagwa’s Uncle Tries To Rape Own Niece

MASVINGO-Police is yet to arrest the president of the chief’s council and President of the Pan African Parliament as they are still investigating the matter.

Chief Charumbira, who is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s uncle faces indecent assault charges after allegedly trying to force himself on his married niece(27).

Mnangagwa was still to comment on the allegations.

When contacted for a comment, the National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they are still investigating the matter.

“We are still investigating the matter and will issue a statement in due course.

However, sources close to the case said an indecent assault charge under RRB number 5457646 was made on Saturday last week. Her husband escorted her to Masvingo Central Police Station.

The case was transferred to Harare Central Police Station.

The Mirror has it that the incident happened on March 31, 2023.

The complainant came from Mutare to Harare for Secondary Schools debate competitions at Amai Mugabe Secondary School.

She was called by Charumbira and the two met in Harare Central Business District (CBD) and had lunch before he started caressing his niece’s breasts.

Charumbira shoved his hand into the complainant’s dress and kissed her without her consent. Soon after the incident, Charumbira ordered his driver to take her to Mazoe. On April 2, 2023, the two met in Harare CBD again to discuss their last meeting.

After the discussion, the complainant intended to leave, but the accused allegedly dragged the complainant into the lounge. He allegedly caressed the complainant’s breasts and kissed her without her consent.

Charumbira allegedly drove his niece back to Mazoe. The complainant, a Zimuto High School teacher, told the matter to his father.- Chipinge Times

