Porusizangazi Bites Dust

CHECHECHE–The Zanu PF politburo has announced Robert Nyemudzo, as the winner of the party’s Chipinge South constituency, barely two weeks after disqualifying him and announcing sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Enock Porusingazi as the winner.

Nyemudzo got 4733 votes against Porusingazi’s 1585 votes but was disqualified on allegations of brewing illicit beer. The Politburo then announced Porusingazi as the winner.

Last night Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha told journalists during a post-politburo briefing that the party had reinstated Nyemudzo after he was cleared of the charge.

Porusingazi is the sitting MP.

The politburo set down to finalise the party’s final list of primary election winners following five re-runs held over the weekend.- Masvingo Mirror

