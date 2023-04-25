British MPs In Anti-Mnangagwa Campaign

By-The House of Lords in England is advocating for the cancellation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles III due to alleged human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa has accepted the invitation and sees it as a positive step towards improving relations between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

He met with UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson on April 17 to discuss the matter and also matters of trade and investment.

Nevertheless, some British Members of Parliament believe that inviting the leader of Zimbabwe was a mistake.

