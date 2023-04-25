Man Surrenders Cheating Wife To Boyfriend

By A Correspondent- Harare man revealed that he went to surrender his wife to her b0yfriǝnd after establishing that the two were deeply in l0ve.

Emmanuel Mutsamutema told a court in the capital last month that he was forced to take the bizarre move because the two were madly in l0ve.

He blamed his former workmate, Ramu Chidziva, for destroying his relati0nship with his wife.

Chidziva dragged Mutsamutema to court seeking a protection order, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse.

Mutsamutema said Chidziva was to blame for the ordeal.

We used to share the same shop, but he moved out.

“Three weeks ago, he called and asked me to come over to his house.

When I arrived, he locked me inside and started insulting and assaulting me, threatening to kill me.

“He was accusing me of having an ɑffɑir with his wife,” said Chidziva.

My wife died and he threatened me saying I too would die and follow her.”

However, Mutsamutema opposed the application.

“I was a shareholder of the store and I passed control to him.

“I confronted him and he admitted to having an ɑffɑir with my wife, and she also confirmed it.

“Everything he is saying is a lie, and I knew he was going to lie, so I recorded all our conversations and I have the audio clips with me.

“I have never insulted him or assaulted him.

“After I left the shop, I only met him twice – on the day I called him over and the day I went to hand over my wife to him at his house since it seemed they were having a serious ɑffɑir.

“He was slǝǝping with my wife before his wife died and even slǝpt with her three days after his wife died.

“Now there are rumours that he killed his wife to be with my wife,” he added.

After some recordings were played in court, Chidziva still denied having had an ɑffɑir with Mutsamutema’s wife and claimed he only admitted because he had been assaulted.

— HMetro

