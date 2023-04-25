Marry Trial Deferred

By A Correspondent- Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka has deferred to May 3 the trial for Marry Mubaiwa following indications that her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa is not feeling well.

Mubaiwa is alleged to have attempted to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by removing a medical intravenous set and a catheter when he was hospitalised in South Africa.

It is the State’s allegations that Mubaiwa entered into the hospital where VP Chiwenga was admitted.

The court heard that she then unlawfully removed the Vice President’s medical intravenous giving set as well as the central venous catheter from him, resulting in him bleeding profusely. It is further alleged that she forced him off the bed, held his hand, and moved him out of the ward.

The State alleges that Mubaiwa was intercepted by the security personnel she had initially locked out of the room prior to incident.

Security personnel are said to have called the hospital staff to reconnect the medical equipment she had allegedly unlawfully removed.

The Vice President was successfully resuscitated with Mubaiwa said to have disappeared from the hospital.

