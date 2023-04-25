Mnangagwa Hoodwinks Epworth Residents

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says as the country heads for general elections at a date soon to be announced, peace and unity should prevail at all times.

He was speaking as he launched the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation programme in Epworth this Saturday.

This Saturday saw the dawn of a new era for ordinary homeowners in Epworth, who had no claim of ownership to the land they had built their properties on, following the launch of the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme.

Thousands gathered at Epworth High School to witness the launch and President Mnangagwa used the platform to appeal to the electorate to preserve Zimbabwe’s legacy of independence through their votes.

“We have brought these title deeds because we have love for the people. We are now moving towards the general elections. I know the dates but I will announce when the time is right. When we go to the elections, we will be asking if you want to preserve our legacy. If the answer is yes, our legacy is known by those who vote for ZANU PF. No one sweats through voting,“ he said.

Violence should never be an option before, during and after elections, and President Mnangagwa called on churches and political parties to preach unity and peace in this election season.

“To leaders of all political parties, churches and all sections of society, let’s preach the gospel of peace, harmony, nonviolence. I also call upon the community to reject drugs. We can’t leave our legacy to drug addicts, let’s instill discipline among our children,” added the President.

The people of Epworth have made history by being the first to be handed over their title deeds by President Mnangagwa and the Head of State also called upon them to keep their environment clean.

265 families were handed over their title deeds at the launch, with more expected to receive their legal documents.- ZBC News

