Moreblessing Ali’s Killer Further Remanded

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba, the Chitungwiza man who allegedly killed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Moreblessing Ali in cold blood last year, has been further remanded in custody pending High Court indictment.

Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure remanded Mukandi to May 9 this year saying the prosecution is finalising documents to indict him to the High Court for trial.

Mukandi has been in remand prison for close to a year now after being arrested while trying to flee from justice.

His arrest came before the police swooped on the deceased family lawyer and interim CCC vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, who has been in remand for more than eight months, for allegedly obstructing investigations.

The State alleges that Sikhala diverted their attention on Mukandi when he alleged the deceased was killed by Zanu-PF supporters.

Mukandi was tracked down to Hurungwe, where he was arrested while selling his grinding mill to get money to flee the offence.

Allegations are that on May 24 last year, at around 10:30pm at Chibhanguza Night Club, Nyatsime in Beatrice, Ali was in the company of her dog and a friend named Kirina Mayironi.

Unprovoked, Mukandi told the deceased that her dog was disturbing his peace.

Ali reportedly later went out of the nightclub and Mayironi followed and saw her lying on the ground with the suspect dragging her.

Mukandi attacked Mayironi with a catapult and she rushed back to the nightclub.

Other patrons failed to save Ali as Mukandi pelted them with stones.

Prosecutors alleged that Mukandi took the now-deceased from the vicinity of the nightclub to a secluded place and struck her with an unknown object, before strangling her to death and cutting her body into pieces.

Mukandi took the dismembered body parts to Plot 321 Dunnotar Farm in Beatrice, which belongs to his mother, Laina Mukandi, where he dumped them in a disused well before disappearing from the area.

On June 11 last year, Laina discovered the remains of the now-deceased after noting a strong stench emanating from the well.

She advised the police, leading to the discovery of Ali’s dismembered body.

On June 14 last year, a post-mortem was conducted on the remains at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and the pathologist concluded that Ali was already dead when her body was chopped into pieces.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...