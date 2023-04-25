Notorious Robber Nabbed

MASVINGO- Magistrate Farai Gwitima has remanded a Masvingo man facing 21 counts of robbery, unlawful entry and thefts in custody to April 21, 2023.

George Mlambo (23) is facing 11 counts of robbery, five counts of unlawful entry and five counts of theft. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Mlambo has been on Police’s wanted list for the 21 crimes committed between September and October 2021 in Masvingo.

He was arrested on Saturday at Mucheke Bus terminus following a tip-off.

His three accomplices, Bruce Ndlovu, Lampson Kufakunesu and Brian Talent Dube are currently serving nine year jail terms at Mutimurefu Prison.

A fifth accomplice only identified as shotgun is still at large.

Prosecutor Tinotenda Makoti told the court that the first crime was committed on September 5, 2021 around 3 am.

Mlambo and his accomplices went to Joseph Farai Mashava’s (24) house at 3345 Kushingirira Street, Rujeko A.

They opened a tape outside the house and when Mashava came out to close the tape, the gang grabbed him by the neck and stabbed him on the left hand and left side of the chest.

They then took him to his bedroom and demanded cash. The gang went away with US$120 and Mashava filed a Police report.- Masvingo Mirror

