The look on Dynamos coach Hebert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa’s face after the final whistle told the entire story.

The Harare giants were totally outplayed by an impressive Bulawayo Chiefs, who deservedly collected maximum points, on an afternoon DeMbare needed to win following their Uhuru Cup loss to rivals Highlanders last week.

Chiefs took an early lead in the 15th minute through Mthokozisi Msebe, before Frank Makarati restored parity for DeMbare from the penalty spot in the 27th minute.

Amakhosi restored their lead two minutes after the half time interval through veteran midfielder Danny ‘Deco’ Phiri, before Tanaka Shandirwa made it 2-2 in the 77th minute.

Phiri had the final say, when he rose high to head home Msebe’s corner kick with eight minutes of regulation time left.

Maruwa, whose side has not won any of their last four matches in all competitions, was disappointed.- Soccer24 News

