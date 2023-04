Former Mugabe Minister Now Free Man

Former Minister of State for Masvingo, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has this morning been acquitted of rape charges laid against him by a 12-year-old girl who stayed at an orphanage that the former runs in Mwenezi. Magistrate Zuyu sitting at Chiredzi said the evidence led by the complainant was inadequate and witnesses contradicted each other.

