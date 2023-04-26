Mbare Runs Dry

HARARE residents are living in fear after more than 100 cases of cholera were recorded in the country since the outbreak of the disease two months ago.

This comes at a time when most suburbs in the opposition-run Capital City have gone for years without clean running water.

The country has so far recorded 108 laboratory-confirmed cases and 536 suspected cases.

Some of the residents who spoke to this news crew in Harare‘s high-density suburb of Mbare expressed anger at the city fathers for failing to provide potable water, at a time when cholera cases are on the increase.

“We have not had running water for over two weeks and looking at our situation here in Mbare that’s unacceptable because we have a lot of children and now we fear that once we record a cholera case we will all die from the disease.

“The city council should act because we pay rates every month so they should also play their part. Our toilets are inside so this is a health hazard if there is no running water. We need water as soon as yesterday,” said the residents.

While Officials from the city council could not be reached for comment, the government has intervened by sinking boreholes.

It has, however, emerged that some unscrupulous individuals are locking the boreholes and charging a fee for each bucket of water.

“ The government drilled a borehole for us but now there are some people who are charging us to fetch water yet we heard that these boreholes are for us to access the water for free. We are calling on the government to intervene before we die of cholera,” said James Nehosho.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholera.

Three people have succumbed to the disease since the recent outbreak, while 12 suspected deaths have been recorded with the bulk in Mashonaland Central.- ZBC News

