Tottenham Sack Coach

Tottenham Hotspur has fired interim manager Cristian Stellini after losing 6-1 to Newcastle at the weekend.

Stellini had taken over the reins following the departure of Antonio Conte last month.

Ryan Mason will take over as their second interim coach of the season.

A statement by the club chairman, Daniel Levy reads: “Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

“Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.”- Soccer24 News

