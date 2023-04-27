Cephas Chimedza Speaks On Harare Derby

Former Dynamos and CAPS United left back Cephas Chimedza has invoked the spirt of the popular Harare derby saying the current crop of players should rise to the occasion when the two giants clash at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The first edition of the Harare derby in 2023 is set for this Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

It could not have come at a better time for CAPS United who are at the top of the Premier Soccer League log standings and undefeated.

The story is however different for Dynamos who are stuttering after picking up just two points in their last three matches.

However, derbies usually tear the form book apart and it is usually about the team which turns up on the day.

Derbies also have their fair share of drama and often produce heroes and villains.

Most football fans will remember the 2009 incident when the then Dynamos left back Sam Mutenheri’s career came to a scratching halt on a torrid afternoon in which he was tormented by CAPS United’s Oscar Machapa as the Green Machine romped to a two-nil win on Easter Monday.

A year later Dynamos ended a four-year winless run against Makepekepe after Murape Murape scored the solitary goal to cement his DeMbare legacy.

In 2016, CAPS United confirmed their title credentials after coming back from three goals down in the last five minutes of the game to get a point.

No one summed up what the Harare Derby means than Cephas Chimedza, a player who started off at Dynamos before crossing the great divide to join CAPS United.

“It is a special match to be involved in especially if you grew up in the set-up from the juniors because you are always reminded of the need to beat your city rivals,” said Chimedza.

“It is also time for pride and getting the bragging rights in the City in short you have to be the Kings of the City.”

Match-day seven kicks off on Thursday with a clash of new boys; Simba Bhora and Green Fuel at the National Sports Stadium.

Saturday sees Bulawayo Chiefs taking on Yadah at Luveve stadium, while Manica Diamonds host Black Rhinos at Gibbo stadium with the last match of the day pitting Ngezi Platinum Stars and ZPC Kariba at Baobab Stadium.

Action continues on Sunday when Triangle take on Chicken Inn at Gibbo as Highlanders battle Hwange at Barbourfields stadium and Cranborne Bullets clash with Sheasham at Baobab stadium.

Match day seven ends on Monday as Herentals welcome FC Platinum to the National Sports Stadium.- ZBC News

