Daring Thieves Steal Car From Police Station

Spread the love

TWO daring thieves who allegedly stole a car from a police station have appeared in court facing charges of car theft.

The two, Tinevimbo Shumba(18)and her accomplice Fungai Yakobo(23) were denied bail when they appeared in court this Tuesday.

It is alleged the pair escaped arrest when they were caught stealing from a parked truck and stashing their loot in another car.

The court heard that the pair disappeared from the scene, leaving their car which was then confiscated by the police.

The pair reportedly went to the police station at around two in the morning and stole the car from police custody.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...