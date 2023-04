JUST IN: Jacob Ngarivhume Convicted

Zimbabwean politician, Jacob Ngarivhume has been convicted of incitement this afternoon at the magistrates court.

He will be sentenced tomorrow.

Ngarivhume was arrested on 20 July 2020 together with myself for allegedly inciting Zimbabweans to remove the Government.

More to follow….

