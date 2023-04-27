ZANU Reverses Own Elections

The delimitation of electoral boundaries affected Zanu PF internal elections forcing the ruling party to postpone the polls and also ordering a rerun in some provinces due to a plethora of challenges.

In an internal communique dated 25 April 2023, the party’s political commissar Mike Bimha revealed that there were challenges in the local government primary elections in some areas.

Bimha said that due to the challenges they encountered fresh polls will be conducted on 6 May 2023.

The development comes after a week ago, the Zanu PF politburo endorsed the final list of candidates.

“The Department has carried out an analysis of the results and is satisfied that the election process went on well in most of the Wards. The Department is, however, alive to challenges encountered during the electoral process,” said Bimha.

He said in some cases, there was no absolute winner due to equal votes by candidates while in other cases, uncontested winners have pending court cases and hence the department in such cases recommends re-runs.

“In view of the above, all Provinces are instructed to prepare for these Primary elections or in some cases primary election re-runs to be conducted on 6 May 2023. Provinces will be furnished with information pertaining to wards where Primary elections or Primary Election re-runs should be conducted in due course,” he said.– CITE

