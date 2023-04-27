ZimEye Editor Gets Death Threats Over Al Jazeera Gold Mafia Documentary Expose’

Spread the love

By James Gwati- ZimEye.com Editor Simba Chikanza has gone into hiding after getting a series of death threats from the Zimbabwean government for his association with Al Jazeera’s four (4) series Gold Mafia documentary.

Chikanza is one of the key researchers in the high-level production that has exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led’s administration for the state-orchestrated looting of one of the country’s precious minerals.

Early this week, Simba raised a red flag after receiving calls from a suspected Zanu PF government spy in the UK.

Posted Chikanza on his social media platforms:

ALERT! They are after me right now. Someone calling self Dumisani Sigogo has called me saying he is meeting me in 24 hrs, just after calling sources filmed in the #GOLDMAFIA documentary. If something happens to me tonight, Zimbos you should demand the stripping of Kamlesh Pattni, and Uebert Angel’s UK citizenship…& among other things, organise int’l prosecution against the Mafia that’s stealing from you daily.

President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba, using his ghost social media name Tinoenza Zvimwe responded to Chikanza’s post with a series of death threats.

Find a submarine and stay under water!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tinoedza Zvimwe (@Tinoedzazvimwe1) April 25, 2023

This led Chikanza and his family to desert their home fearing for his life, before opening a case with the West Yorks police under the reference number: WYP-20230425-2073.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...