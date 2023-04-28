Highlanders Date Bitter Rivals Hwange

Football fans are in for a treat this weekend with old foes Hwange and Highlanders set to rekindle their rivalry when the two regional rivals clash at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday.

League returnees Hwange who had a good start on their return to the top flight are hoping to rise to the occasion and match giants Highlanders when they square off this weekend.

The two teams are separated by just a point with Bosso third on 11 points while Chipangano have 10 points after three wins and a draw.

It is journey back to past when Highlanders and Hwange were the powerhouses in the Southern region and back then there was very little to separate them.

Hwange Head Coach Nation Dube who was part of the bruising battles of the past is taking a cautious approach fully aware of what awaits his greenhorns at Babourfields stadium on Sunday.

“We can talk about three wins but three wins is nothing, you can win those three games and get relegated,” said Dube.

“For now we are not counting more on wins but the result.”

“The quality of football we are playing is not up to scratch. Most of these boys are coming from division one where it’s all about kicking the ball upfront,” he boasted.

Sunday’s game will be spiced up by the fact that Hwange has two former Highlanders players in their team led by the current Premier Soccer league top goal scorer Brighton Makopa and goalkeeper Nedric Madeya.

Matches between Hwange and Highlanders have turned out to be a must watch on the domestic scene based on the rich history of the clubs.

Their rivalry dates as far as back as the 1950s, and was taken to Zambia where Highlanders and Hwange clashed in the Livingston Cup.

A considerable number of players have represented both sides among them former goalkeeper Chenjerai Dube, Coaches Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu and the late Barry Daka.- ZBC News

