Mnangagwa In Bid To Silence Musengezi

THE trial of Sybeth Musengezi, who is accused of using a fake address to join ZANU PF party structures before assuming a leadership position in the Youth League, commenced this Wednesday at the Harare Magistrate’s court.

The trial opened this Wednesday with the accused entering a plea of not guilty.

Through his lawyers, Musengezi told the court that the allegations do not constitute a crime and are frivolous.

The State opened its case by calling its first witness, ZANU PF Harare provincial chairperson, Cde Godwils Masimirembwa, who told the court that Musengezi misrepresented to the party that he was a resident of Hatcliffe Extension.

He told the court that the accused prejudiced the party by misrepresenting facts sometime in 2012 as he wanted to gain a position in the party’s youth league.

It is further alleged that in 2019, Musengezi allegedly connived with one, Taurai Mutimbanyoka to misrepresent that he was a ZANU PF party member at cell level for him to be eligible for election.

Musengezi was then elected vice chairperson of a ZANU PF District Youth Wing and went on to participate in other ZANU PF elections and programmes.- ZBC News

