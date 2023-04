Spread the love

FREE WIWA: Our MP, Hon @JobSikhala1 is a political prisoner who’s being harassed and punished through prosecution for a crime he didn’t commit. The regime is abusing state institutions to violate constitutional norms.

Bail is a constitutional right and yet Sikhala has been denied this right numerous times. He has spent 316 days in pre trial detention. Let’s all call for his release. He’s innocent.- CCC

