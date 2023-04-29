Abusive Grandson Torments Byo Woman

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A woman from Bulawayo’s Njube suburb applied for a protection order against her drug addict grandson claiming he was in the habit of storming into her bedr00m to bash her before threatening to stab her to death.

Yvonne Mabhena applied for the protection order at the Western Commonage Court saying her grandson Winston Dube was in the habit of abusing drugs.

She said after that her grandson would insult her and on one occasion he stormed into her bedroom and poured cold water on her blankets.

Mabhena said her efforts to make him reform had been fruitless as he did not listen to her.

Mabhena said her efforts to make him reform had been fruitless as he did not listen to her.

Her affidavit partially read: “I’m applying for a protection order against my grandson. He is a drug addict. When he returns home during the night he harasses me by insulting me.

“Last week he stormed into my bedroom and poured cold water on my blankets while I was slǝǝping. He then beat me up accusing me of not cooking meat as relish. I’m now living in fear.”

The presiding magistrate Sikhethile Moyo granted Mabhena a protection order against her troublesome grandson.

Winston was ordered not to verbally and physically abuse his grandmother.

— BMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...