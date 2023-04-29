Apostolic Sect Members Succumb To Cholera

MVUMA-Two people in Mvuma have succumbed to suspected cholera, Midlands Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Mary Muchekeza has said.

She said her ministry deployed a team to monitor the situation.

“We dispatched a team to monitor the situation after receiving reports of a suspected cholera outbreak in Mvuma district. A detailed report will be issued as the week progresses, “she said.

Sources told The Mirror that the two whose identities are yet to be released are members of an apostolic sect which congregates at Savanah.- Masvingo Mirror

