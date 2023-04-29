Police Probe Former VP Son’s Death

MASVINGO-Police is still investigating the cause of death of Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager Tongai Muzenda (57) who died last night.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed his death and said investigations are underway.

Muzenda died after his vehicle allegedly hit an electricity pole and rammed into a perimeter wall around 9: 30 pm in Borrowdale.

“I can confirm the accident occurred in Harare last night. It’s sad. We are still conducting investigations.

“Some are saying he allegedly hit an electricity pole, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a perimeter wall and died on the spot,” said Nyathi.

Muzenda is son to former vice President Simon Muzenda and served as Zanu PF Gutu West Member of Parliament (MP) from 2013-2018. He also served as Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

