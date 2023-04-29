Scott Sakupwanya Finally Sees Potholes In Mabvuku, Tafara, Invests US$2.5m In Road Rehabilitation

Spread the love

Aspiring Mabvuku-Tafara Zanu PF Member of Parliament, Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya has in invested a whooping US$ 2.5 in a road rehabilitation program in the constituency.

Sakupwanya, spoke for the first time about the road rehabilitation program amid speculation that Lafarge Cement was behind the project.

“I have heard people saying different things about the road rehabilitation program which is currently happening.

Here in Mabvuku-Tafara, I realized that we have so many people that have their own cars, but due to potholes people have not been free to drive their own cars.

And also I have seen that our mothers, sisters and brothers are walking long distances to access public transport because were no longer reaching some places because of poor road network.

This pained me a lot and hence we started this road rehabilitation program here in Mabvuku-Tafara which is worth US$ 2.5 million.

I have heard people saying, it’s so and so doing the project but let me tell you today, it’s me who is doing the project,” said Sakupwanya.

The road rehabilitation program starts from Mutare Road at Mabvuku turn-off right up to Tafara suburb.

Sakupwanya who was elected as councillor for Harare Ward 21 last year before buying garbage compactors, continues with his developmental projects in Mabvuku.

Sakupwanya won the ticket to represent Zanu PF in the parliamentary elections for Mabvuku-Tafara after he wasuncontested primary elections held early April.

As part of his developmental intiatives, Sakupwanya will set up a free- Wifi facility for Mabvuku-Tafara residents.

He has also been organizing football tournaments in an attempt to fight drug abuse amongst the youths.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...