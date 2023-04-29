Trim Mnangagwa Powers – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has ramped up pressure on the Zanu PF administration to implement reforms before polls.

According to President Chamisa, the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has the freeway to play political games, something that must be addressed before polls.

Below is President Chamisa’s strong statement on reforms:

“WE MUST CHANGE THE LAW…

Proclamation, Nomination and Polling dates have a bearing on planning by citizens, voters, business, investors and political parties’ internal processes.

In Zimbabwe, the current law gives the incumbent ED too much power and scope for abuse.”

