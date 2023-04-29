ZACC Descends On Corrupt Housing Director

The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Chitungwiza Municipality Housing and Community Service Director, Hazel Sithole for corruption after she allegedly leased commercial stands to 30 beneficiaries on an area reserved as an open space in 2019.

Sithole has since appeared in court charged with Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer.

She was granted ZWL$100 000 and will be back in court on 31 July 2023. ZACC said in a statement:

ZACC has arrested Chitungwiza Municipality Housing and Community Service Director, Hazel Sithole for Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer. In 2019, the accused used her authority to lease commercial stands to 30 beneficiaries in an area reserved as open space. The accused person’s actions were in conflict with Chitungwiza Municipality Housing Policy which provides that commercial stands are offered with council resolution and through competitive bidding. Her actions were intended to show favour to the beneficiaries.

Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer is a criminal offence that is defined under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

It occurs when a public officer, such as a government official or civil servant, abuses their position of authority for personal gain or to cause harm to another person.

