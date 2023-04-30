Citizens Endorse Corban Madzivanyika In Mbizo

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Citizens Coalition for Change aspiring MP for Mbizo Constituency, Corban Madzivanyika, was endorsed during the party’s caucus on candidate selection.

CCC held caucus meetings on candidate selection across the country on Saturday.

Madzivanyika was endorsed was endorsed by citizens ahead of fellow aspiring MPs.

Speaking to ZimEye.com on Sunday, CCC supporters in Kwekwe dismissed talk of violence.

“As you can see the video clips show that the process went well, without violence.

Those who say violence erupted during the caucus on candidate selection in Mbizo are simply trying to discredit the process,” said a CCC official.

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0V4NdEaRyVcRqqmRuLZbZt2BMdPAg6X5g6qLcAhi36JpTk8urEhLFQ52K9ktDKyYcl&id=100064734124297

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...