CHIREDZI-Police in Chiredzi is appealing for information leading to the arrest of Takudzwa Chipfuwa (28).

Chipfuwa allegedly stole US$4 102 and ZAR12 483 from N. Richards Chiredzi, where he worked as a till operator.

Acting Masvingo Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Lorraine Ndhlovu confirmed to the Mirror.

She said the theft happened on April 10, 2023, and Chipfuwa disappeared.

