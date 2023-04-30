WARNING: DISTURBING PICTURES- Mwonzora Thugs Assault CCC Chinyoyi Members | JUST IN

Spread the love

The CCC party reports alleging that violent Mwonzora thugs have assaulted its members at its Chinyoyi offices. The report states as follows:

Armed MDC thugs have violently attacked our office personnel in Chinhoyi. There are running battles as the thugs wanto take over our provincial party office. Thugs armed with knobkerries, stones, machetes have stormed our party office.

⚠️Breaking News Armed MDC thugs have violently attacked our office personnel in Chinhoyi. There are running battles as the thugs wanto take over our provincial party office. Thugs armed with knobkerries, stones, machetes have stormed our party office @CCCZimbabwe @advocatemahere pic.twitter.com/T7YiBabHDr — CCC Mash West (@cccmashwest) April 30, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...