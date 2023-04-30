National
WARNING: DISTURBING PICTURES- Mwonzora Thugs Assault CCC Chinyoyi Members | JUST IN
30 April 2023
Spread the love

The CCC party reports alleging that violent Mwonzora thugs have assaulted its members at its Chinyoyi offices. The report states as follows:

Armed MDC thugs have violently attacked our office personnel in Chinhoyi. There are running battles as the thugs wanto take over our provincial party office. Thugs armed with knobkerries, stones, machetes have stormed our party office.