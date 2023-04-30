WARNING: DISTURBING PICTURES- Mwonzora Thugs Assault CCC Chinyoyi Members | JUST IN
30 April 2023
The CCC party reports alleging that violent Mwonzora thugs have assaulted its members at its Chinyoyi offices. The report states as follows:
Armed MDC thugs have violently attacked our office personnel in Chinhoyi. There are running battles as the thugs wanto take over our provincial party office. Thugs armed with knobkerries, stones, machetes have stormed our party office.
— CCC Mash West (@cccmashwest) April 30, 2023