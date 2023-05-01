Chiragwi Bags Maximum Points

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi has remained grounded after his side thrashed ZPC Kariba 5-1 in the Castle Lager Premiership matchday 7 encounter on Saturday.

Madamburo got on thirteen points and moved to the top of the table following the win.

However, CAPS United and Highlanders, who occupy second and third position respectively, can leapfrog Ngezi if they win on Sunday.

“We are just on top,” said Chiragwi told reporters after the game.

“There is nothing much to talk about for now as some clubs (CAPS United and Highlanders) will play tomorrow (today).

“Being on top, for now, does not mean that we have won the league.

“We need to work hard to maintain the position.”

On his team’s performance, Chiragwi was convinced with the result, saying: “I think we had a good day in the office. It’s good playing at home and this is our first win here.

“I think it’s a massive win for us. I am happy with the boys and the way we played. We really wanted to win, our gameplan was to win the game in the first 15 minutes.”- Soccer24 News

