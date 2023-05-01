Government To Punish Rogue Drivers

COMMUTERS have welcomed the government’s tough stance against errant drivers with the new law compelling rogue drivers to appear before courts with a possibility of a long sentence.

Errant drivers have been put on short notice as the government has toughened its position on road regulation violators who have contributed to some of the major fatalities that have occurred in the country.

Culprits will now answer their charges before the courts, a development that has been welcomed by many as a vital tool to combat road carnage.

Within the last months, the country recorded a spike in accidents involving public transport vehicles, prompting players to seek government intervention.

The government through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is currently working on a traffic monitoring model to man major roads in the capital city, proposing to cancel driving licences for those who adopt a culture of repeating violations.- ZBC News

