Robbers Break Into Kadoma Store

Spread the love

Last Wednesday, unidentified burglars broke into a wholesale in Kadoma and stole more than $10,700 and $21,000.

Police have been searching for the culprits since the incident happened at night.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, a spokesperson for the national police, verified the incident.

“Police in Kadoma are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at a wholesaler in Kadoma during the night on April 26, 2023,” he said.

“An unknown suspect gained entry into the shop and stole US$10 702 and $21 000 cash after blasting the safe. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.”

Recently, Mukuru money transfer agent lost over US$27 000 and R66 300 to three thieves who broke into one of its booths in Lower Gweru.

The unknown thieves went to Maboleni Business Centre and used unidentified weapons to blast the booth which was located in a hardware shop before stealing the money.

Asst Comm Nyathi said, “Police in Gweru are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on April 22, 2023 at Maboleni Business Centre, Lower Gweru. Three unknown suspects armed with unidentified weapons blasted a Mukuru money transfer booth which was located in a hardware shop, before going away with US$27 087 and R 66 300.

“Police recovered one unused Megamite EMEX 70 at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

This was not the first time that a money transfer agent has either been robbed or lost cash to thieves.

Last month, an employee of Mukuru money transfer agent was kidnapped by five robbers at his Masvingo house at around 6pm then taken to his booth in a supermarket at Balmain Business Centre where the gang stole US$20 472 and R32 800 cash.

The gang using an unregistered grey Toyota vehicle as a get-away car, attacked the employee at his house.

The five unknown suspects, who were armed with an unidentified firearm, while using an unregistered grey Toyota vehicle as get-away car, attacked a Mukuru money transfer employee at his residence before kidnapping him to his workplace at Mukuru booth located in a supermarket at Balmain Business Centre.

The suspects attacked the supermarket cashier before forcing the Mukuru employee to open the safe. The suspects stole US$20 472 and R32 800 cash.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...