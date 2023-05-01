Transform Zimbabwe Statement On Ngarivhume Conviction, Sentencing

PRESS STATEMENT

It is with a heavy heart that we have to address the nation of Zimbabwe in view of the conviction and sentencing of Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume.

As a political party, we strongly feel that this was great injustice and weaponization of the courts to serve the ruling party. Following the long and arduous legal battle, it is clear that the state failed to prove a case against President J Ngarivhume but went ahead to convict him. It has taken the state three years to convict President Jacob Ngarivhume on these frivolous charges. It becomes clear that he has no case to answer but the state has this as an opportunity to instil fear and to intimidate anyone who harbours an agenda to fight against corruption in the country.

PresidentJ Ngarivhume has been convicted of charges emanating from a July 2020 twitter message

We, as a society, have witnessed far too much injustice in recent times from the ruling regime. There have been countless instances where people have been arrested and jailed without bail. Such actions are unacceptable and must be condemned with the strongest words possible.

We believe that every individual has the right to be protected by the constitution from indiscriminate arrest and conviction, and that injustice of any kind should be dealt with swiftly and decisively. We stand in solidarity with those who have been mistreated, marginalized, and oppressed, and pledge to do everything in our power to help them in their struggle for justice.

We urge all governments and institutions to take proactive measures to create a more equitable and just society, where every individual is valued and respected no matter who they are or where they come from. We call upon all individuals to actively resist any form of oppression, and to stand up for the rights of those who have been denied them.

We will not rest until justice is served for all, and work together to fight against injustice in all its forms. Removing President J Ngarivhume from us does not mean the fight against corruption has stopped.

The nation has for long stood by while the ruling regime jails those who stand up against corruption. Billions have been syphoned out of the economy by the rich elite while the nation wallows in poverty and those who dare mention this are jailed.

Perhaps this is the right time for us as Zimbabweans to reflect on how much longer we will allow this to continue. We have a watershed election ahead of us and this should be a golden opportunity to vote these people out and bring justice to all,

Going forward, we will be appealing this travesty of justice at superior courts, consult with our membership on appropriate response to this and we will be advising the nation in coming days. The party’s national executive committee (NEC) will meet and give direction.

Thank you.

TZ Communications

