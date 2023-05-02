Four Perish In Banket-Mazvikadei Horror Crash

By-Four people died, and thirteen others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between an Iveco bus with 35 passengers and an Isuzu double cab vehicle with 17 passengers Sunday along Banket-Mazvikadei Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said The ZRP confirmed the accident. In a statement, police said victims were taken to the mortuary. Reads the statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which four people were killed whilst thirteen others were injured when an Iveco bus with 35 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with an Isuzu double cab vehicle with seventeen passengers on board on 30/04/23 at about 1520 hours at the 4-kilometre peg along Banket-Mazvikadei Road. The bodies of the victims were taken to Banket Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

