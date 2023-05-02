Gaffa Targeted Again, Warned Against Playing Ibotso

Spread the love

By-THe regime has warned the celebrated Zimdancehall singer, Winky D, against performing his song Ibotso.

The song is on his latest offering, “Eureka Eureka,” and it discusses corruption and suffering in Zimbabwe, which has caused discomfort and controversy among government circles.

Winky D, made this revelation during his performance at the Fill UP Queens Sports Club, Byo Shut Down concert in Bulawayo.

This was his first public appearance in a month since his performance was cut short by police during a show at Damview Chikwanha Blue Rest Grill and Bat in Chitungwiza. He shouted in the midst of his performance:

Let me talk, I have been cautioned, I have been warned and they said if you sing that particular song there is going to be disaster; so, I do not want disaster here.

I want people to have fun, I want people to party, I want to see every gaffer in full enjoyment, every gaffer who is here to party. Can I see a signal early Sunday morning, I want every gaffer in the place, Maninja.

They want to arrest the music, they must leave the music to flow like the water in the river, they don’t have to control my playlist, I have to play what I want, I have to play what you want.

Winky D performed his old hit song “Gafa Party” at the concert, which includes the lyrics “Handiite Politics But Handibude MuParty Ini: I don’t do politics, but I will never leave the party.“

After the show, he thanked his fans for their support in a post on his Facebook page.

Winky D’s album “Eureka Eureka,” which addresses social injustice, economic struggles, and government corruption in Zimbabwe, has caused friction between him and the authorities. Since its release, he has faced online harassment from supporters of the ruling Zanu PF party. Some ZANU PF-affiliated groups have even called for a ban on Winky D’s music, alleging that it causes “alarm and despondency” among the youth. Despite this, Winky D has continued to speak out against social issues in his music. He recently won the International Reggae & World Music Awards for Best African Dancehall Entertainer for the second time.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...