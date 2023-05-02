Inmate Fondles Prison Guard’s Daughter

MUTARE-An inmate left with a year on his 21-year jail term for rape will soon appear in court facing indecent charges for allegedly forcibly kissing and fondling a prison guard’s daughter (11).

Manicaland Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the matter to Chipinge Times.

He said Panga Musira (42) allegedly fondled the minor’s breasts and kissed her in a secluded place behind Mutare Farm Prison canteen on April 18, 2023.

Musira was jailed in 2003 for rape and was due to be released in June 2024.

Musira is a class A inmate and his movement restrictions were relaxed as he did menial jobs as cleaning, cutting grass and working in the fields.

Circumstances are that Musira was doing some work around the canteen area when the minor came to buy a ballpoint pen…

