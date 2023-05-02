WestPro Postpones VFEX Listing …As Incomplete Harare Airport Road Haunts Sharpe

By A Correspondent| A company linked to controversial businessman Ken Sharpe, WestPro has postponed its intended listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFSE) to a later date in order to streamline issues raised against its listing.

WestPro was supposed to be listed on 29 April but pushed forward after businessman George Katsimberis and four companies, Fairclot Investments, Coolfitch Investments, Glasswing Investments, Halinka Investments approached the United States-denominated accusing the property development company of misleading investors through its prospectus.

“We wish to advise all our existing and prospective clients that WesPro Holding Ltd will soon set a new date for the listing ceremony which could not proceed as planned on 29 April 2023 due to circumstances beyond our control,” WestPro chief executive officer, Michael Louis said in a statement dated 29 April.

“To achieve a seamless listing we have agreed with the VEX to streamline some statutory issues raised in line with our listing.”

Louis said WestPro’s developments continue to be completed as per set timelines.

WestPro’s problems started when the company failed to disclose some pending litigation cases in its prospectus.

The contentious circumstances under which Sharpe built his empire will now come under the spotlight after his disgruntled former partners demanded that he discloses the relationship between Augur Investments and WestPro before listing on the VFEX.

WestPro), a company built by Sharpe from vast tracts of land that were controversially acquired from Harare City Council, was accused by Katsimberis, Fairclot, Coolfitch, Glasswing and Halinka of withholding crucial information about litigation it was facing on the prospectus.

Katsimberis and the four companies, who have pending legal cases against Sharpe and his companies, argued that the non-disclosure was designed to mislead potential investors.

The Zimbabwe Securities Commission (SecZim), the country’s capital markets regulator, last week ordered WestPro to publish a supplementary litigation report listing all cases pending before the courts before it can be allowed to list on the United States-denominated bourse.

WestPro, through its lawyer, Stanford Moyo of Scanlen and Holderness was forced to declare the cases in a supplementary litigation report dated April 27, but Fairclot and others are challenging the procedure.

They want WestPro to publicise the supplementary prospectus on its website, VFEX website and newspapers with a wide circulation so that potential investors have access to all the necessary information required to make informed decisions.

WestPro on Saturday announced the postponement of the listing to a yet-to-be-announced date after the bruising fight with Fairclot and others over the litigation disclosures.

In their latest letter to SecZim, they indicated that WestPro should make further disclosures, among them, the controversial relationship that exists between WestPro and Augur Investments as well as producing the valuation reports of the land listed in the prospectus.

Augur is a company that is variously owned by Sharpe, Oleksander Sheremet, and Tatiana Aleshina.

Its main assets are various tracts of land that it controversially got from City of Harare that it got through a deed of settlement from the Local Government ministry that is being challenged in court by Fairclot.

The land in the prime area of Pomona was payment for for the incomplete Harare Airport Road project.

Fairclot’s lawsuits emanated from the botched Harare Airport Road deal where Augur pledged title deeds for Stand 654 Pomona Township, which are being held by lawyers Coughlan, Welsh & Guest.

Augur proceeded to appropriate the land that had been agreed upon as part of the payment in violation of its contract with the construction company.

The land was then transferred to Sharpe’s shelf company, Doorex, in an alleged plot to hide it, but is now listed on page 43 of the prospectus for WestPro’s VFEX listing bid.

According to the prospectus, the land measures 233 2923 hectares and is valued at US$105 million.

Doorex does not feature in the prospectus.

“And yet, in the document marked A, which purports to address the findings of the SecZim, all that Messrs Scanen & Holderness state about the relationship between WestProp and Augur is that there is “No current relationship” between WestPro and Augur Investments OU.

“With respect, this is not enough,” the five, represented by Mutumbwa Mugabe and Partners wrote on April 27.

The letter was addressed to the SecZim, Stanford Moyo of Scanlen and Holderness and Taruvinga, the chief executive officer of the VFEX and copied to Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, permanent secretary George Guvamatanga, MMC Capital and Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants.

“There is a need to explain the circumstances under which Augur Investments OU’s properties (which form the bulk if not all of WestPro’s property portfolio) and the benefits of the deed of the settlement have been accrued to WestPro,” the lawyers said.

“Until that is done, there is no adequate disclosure.”

Mutumba said even if Augur had sold its properties to WestPro, this would still need to be disclosed, in accordance with paragraphs 205 and 206 of the VFEX rules that require disclosure of the general history of the applicant and its subsidiaries.

“This failure to disclose this information is even more egregious when one considers that all the allegations of fraud against Mr Kenneth Raydon Sharpe relate to land that is owned by Augur Investments OU and Pokugara Properties (Private) Limited, which latter company was always represented as being owned by an offshore company that was in turn owned by Augur Investments OU,” Mtutumbwa wrote.

“How did all that land suddenly belong to WestPro?

“How much did WestPro pay Augur? Who is Augur?

“It is common cause that Augur Investments OU was never registered in Zimbabwe, and claimed to be a Ukrainian company, but was in fact registered in Estonia and also in Mauritius.”

He added: “It is also clear that paragraphs 8 and 9 of the document marked A are intentionally phrased to mislead.

“These paragraphs fail to disclose the potential prejudice to WetsPro in light of the fraud allegations’ impact on the property portfolio in the prospectus.

“They also fail to address that Ms Tatiana Aleshina is personally involved in these cases.

“They also fail to disclose that the deed of settlement is the vehicle by which most of the properties owned by WestPro were transferred to Augur.”

Referring to the claims made by Fairclot and others, Mutumbwa said: “These claims are a serious risk to the valuation of the company, given that if not successful the company will lose more than half of the money it seeks to raise from its listing.”

Mutumbwa also demanded that WestPro publishes the valuation report of its properties done by a reputable company.

“But, more importantly, the VFEX rules state clearly that when property companies seek a listing, special rules relating to their valuation apply,” Mutumbwa added.

“A property company, of which WestPro is one as defined under paragraph 320 of the VFEX rules, is required to produce a valuation report under 321 (b) (il).

“Under 323, the valuation report must follow particular guidance: 323. (1) A property company’s valuation report must be prepared by an external valuer.

“ The valuation report to be included in a property company’s pre-listing statement or circular must- and the (a) state in respect of each property.”

Mutumbwa wants the disclosures to be made publicised.

