Woman Arrested For Stabbing Stranger In Her House

Staff Reporter

By A Correspondent| A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after allegedly stabbing an unknown man to death when she found him in her house.

According to the police, the woman returned to her house at around 01:25 and found it open.

Her house was reportedly dark due to a lack of electricity.

As she entered, she allegedly heard a man’s voice telling her that he was waiting for her. The man then allegedly grabbed her from behind and they started wrestling.

The woman then allegedly got hold of a knife and stabbed the man twice in his lower ribs. The man ran out of her house and fell to the ground, unconscious.

The scene was attended to by police officers and ambulance officials. The nurses declared the man dead at the scene. He was identified as Fans Dawids (35), and his body was taken to Keetmanshoop Police Mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted.

Police investigations continue.

