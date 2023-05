BREAKING: Another Magistrate Convicts Job Sikhala

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has convicted Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala on charges of obstructing the course of justice.

This comes hard on the heels of the conviction of Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume last week.

Ngarivhume has since been sentenced to four years in prison.

More to follow…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...