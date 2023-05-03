Local dancehall crooner Poptain has proved his mettle beyond the country’s borders after creating soundtracks for Disney Plus’ Kizazi Moto.
The Fadza Mutengi hitmaker has joined the league of a few Zimbabwean creatives whose works have been chosen for international productions soundtracks.
The talented crooner has created the soundtrack for a Disney Plus Sci-fi anthology series titled Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, a ten-part short animation series by producers from six African countries.
“I am very excited about this development. I did four different soundtracks for four episodes. They wanted someone with dancehall roots and they loved my art. To them, I was the best artiste for the job and I am really grateful to God for that,” said the talented artist.
The show is set to premiere on Disney Plus channel late this year and features 10 action-packed Sci-fi and fantasy stories imagined from uniquely African perspectives and its trailer is accompanied by a soundtrack that features Poptain singing “I am the future”. – ZBC News