Mnangagwa Coaxes War Collaborators

WAR collaborators have pledged their commitment to continue mobilising support for the ruling ZANU PF party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s progressive development mantra.

An engagement between the ZANU PF leadership and Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO) saw the war collaborators expressing confidence that the 5 million votes target is achievable on the back of mobilisation and education campaigns running under the theme: “Bereka Mwana Tiende Kunovhota”.

War collaborators also appealed to government to look into their welfare issues after the vetting exercise.

“As war collaborators, we support our party ZANU PF and we are going to work with the leadership in mobilising support. We launched our campaign Bereka Mwana Tiende Kunovhota and it has been a success encouraging our children to register to vote for President Emerson Mnangagwa,” noted ZILIWACO’s Pupurai Togarepi.

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha, who represented ZANU PF National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said the vetting of war collaborators as directed by President Mnangagwa is in progress.

“In line with Second Republic’s approach of leaving no one and no place behind it is important to attend to the huge number of war collaborators who were not vetted and those who registered appeals. The next step is to conduct a mop up vetting exercise once the resources are made available,” said Bimha

The provincial leadership in Masvingo has pledged to continue working with war collaborators in developmental programmes.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Masvingo, Cde Ezra Chadzamira weighed in, “We respect our war collaborators and we are ready to continue working with them in all our development programmes.”

The Second Republic has shown its commitment to addressing war veterans’ and collaborators grievances through aligning the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act to the constitution.- ZBC News

